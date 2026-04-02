Hargreaves Lansdown's Kate Marshall: Funds to play the HALO trade

Beyond big tech

clock • 4 min read

Investors have always had a weakness for a good acronym. From FAANG to TACO, Mag 7 and BRICs, markets often latch on to neat shorthand to describe investment themes.

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