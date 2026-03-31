BlackRock reshuffles $7.5bn European fund team as Stefan Gries leaves industry

Tom Lemaigre to lead four funds

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

BlackRock portfolio manager Stefan Gries will depart the investment industry to focus on treatment and recovery following a period of ill health.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Natixis IM: Clients are demanding more private asset exposure

Schroders selects former Credit Suisse Luxembourg CEO as head of Europe

More on People moves

IIMI kicks off CEO hunt as Dani Hristova to step down
People moves

IIMI kicks off CEO hunt as Dani Hristova to step down

Effective from June

Alex Sebastian
clock 31 March 2026 • 1 min read
BlackRock reshuffles $7.5bn European fund team as Stefan Gries leaves industry
People moves

BlackRock reshuffles $7.5bn European fund team as Stefan Gries leaves industry

Tom Lemaigre to lead four funds

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 31 March 2026 • 1 min read
Schroders selects former Credit Suisse Luxembourg CEO as head of Europe
People moves

Schroders selects former Credit Suisse Luxembourg CEO as head of Europe

Based in Zurich

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 30 March 2026 • 1 min read
Trustpilot