Baillie Gifford European Growth replaces management duo in performance drive

Joe Faraday joins

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

The board of Baillie Gifford European Growth trust (BGEU) has appointed Joe Faraday as its portfolio manager, effective from 1 April, in an effort to turn performance around.

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