Reeves' ISA reforms fail to prompt savers to switch to Stocks & Shares

Just 2% have opened S&S ISA since

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Changes to the Cash ISA allowances in November’s Autumn Budget have not attracted Cash ISA savers to open a Stocks & Shares ISA.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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