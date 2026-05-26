Chancellor eyes 22% levy on cash in stocks and shares ISAs

Effective next April

Sophia Panayi
clock • 2 min read

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves is eyeing a 22% charge on interest earned from cash in a stocks and shares ISA, The Telegraph reports.

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Sophia Panayi
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Sophia Panayi

Senior reporter at Professional Adviser

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