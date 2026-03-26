Aberdeen reshuffles executives as Jonathan Asquith named interim chair

Douglas Flint set to step down

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Aberdeen has put plans in place for an interim board ahead of Douglas Flint’s departure as chair on 28 April 2026.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Reeves' ISA reforms fail to prompt savers to switch to Stocks & Shares

CQS management duo agree to join shipping specialist Tufton

More on People moves

WTW adds senior director Sophia Sednaoui to wealth team
People moves

WTW adds senior director Sophia Sednaoui to wealth team

Joins from CG Asset Management

Sophia Panayi
clock 26 March 2026 • 2 min read
Aberdeen reshuffles executives as Jonathan Asquith named interim chair
People moves

Aberdeen reshuffles executives as Jonathan Asquith named interim chair

Douglas Flint set to step down

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 26 March 2026 • 2 min read
CQS management duo agree to join shipping specialist Tufton
People moves

CQS management duo agree to join shipping specialist Tufton

Will work on Tufton Assets

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 26 March 2026 • 1 min read
Trustpilot