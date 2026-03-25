FCA considers trail commission future as it consults on simplified advice

Follows targeted support work

Jen Frost
clock • 2 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has opened its consultation into simplified advice, including looking at the future of trail commission.

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Jen Frost
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Jen Frost

Editor at Professional Adviser

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