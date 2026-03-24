Wealth Club launches UK's first private markets SIPP

45% income tax relief

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Non-advisory investment service Wealth Club has launched the UK’s first private markets Self Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) today (24 March).

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