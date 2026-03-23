HSBC AM promotes Thorsten Michalik to CEO of alternatives as Joanna Munro to retire

Effective 1 April

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

HSBC Asset Management has promoted Thorsten Michalik to succeed Joanna Munro, who is retiring after more than 40 years in asset management, as CEO of alternatives.

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