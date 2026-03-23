GAM Alternatives managers call for Liontrust strategic review and sale

Performance criticised

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

Two activist investors and co-portfolio managers of the GAM Global Opportunities and GAM Global Special Situations funds have urged John Ions, CEO of Liontrust Asset Management, to review the firm and look for a sale.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Friday Briefing: Hold your horses (and your rates)

ECB holds rates as Middle East conflict brews inflation uncertainty

Trustpilot