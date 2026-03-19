Four in ten Article 9 funds would fail 'Sustainable' criteria under SFDR 2.0

Research from Clarity AI

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Around 40% of current Article 9 funds would fall short of the proposed exclusion rules for the new ‘Sustainable’ category under SFDR 2.0.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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