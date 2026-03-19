FCA updates incident and third-party reporting rules with cyber attacks on the up

Attacks ‘more frequent and sophisticated’

Isabel Baxter
clock • 2 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has updated rules aiming to make existing incident and third-party reporting clearer, more consistent, and easier for firms to follow.

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Isabel Baxter
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Isabel Baxter

News editor at Professional Adviser

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