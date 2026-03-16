Government unveils changes to FOS operations after landmark review

New ten-year limit for bringing complaints

Isabel Baxter
clock • 4 min read

The government, alongside the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS), has set out a major package of reforms aimed at making complaint handling in financial services more consistent, predictable, and aligned with regulatory rules.

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Isabel Baxter
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Isabel Baxter

News editor at Professional Adviser

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