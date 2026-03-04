Artisan Partners hires Max Harper from Morgan Stanley to head up UK wealth distribution

Based in London

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Artisan Partners has appointed Max Harper as director of UK intermediated wealth, effective February 12, Investment Week can reveal.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Spring Statement 26: Geopolitical uncertainty could take UK defence spend to £40bn

Aberdeen profits and AUMA rise in 2025 with help from ii's 'strong growth'

Trustpilot