Spring Statement 26: Geopolitical uncertainty could take UK defence spend to £40bn

Aiming for 3.5% of GDP

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

The uncertain geopolitical situation has created a risk that the UK will need to increase defence spending at a higher rate than previously forecast.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Aberdeen profits and AUMA rise in 2025 with help from ii's 'strong growth'

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon completes 'oversubscribed' tender offer

Trustpilot