Maven Capital Partners sets out leadership succession as Bill Nixon becomes chair

Ewan MacKinnon as managing partner

Cristian Angeloni
Maven Capital Partners has promoted Ewan MacKinnon to managing partner, taking over from founder Bill Nixon as he steps into the role of chair of the firm.

