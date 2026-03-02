RBC BlueBay hires Mike Bell as head of market strategy

Formerly of JPMAM

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

RBC BlueBay Asset Management has appointed Mike Bell to the newly created role of head of market strategy.

clock 02 March 2026 • 1 min read
