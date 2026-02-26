Invesco's Jim Goldie joins Capital Group to lead Europe and APAC ETF offering

After ten years at Invesco

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Capital Group has appointed Jim Goldie as head of ETF capital markets for Europe and Asia-Pacific.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Man Group AUM surges 35% as profits come in above consensus

Brown Advisory launches Nick Kirrage-led value select strategies

More on People moves

Gravis hires Downing investment director Mehal Shah
People moves

Gravis hires Downing investment director Mehal Shah

Will report to Ed Simpson

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 25 February 2026 • 1 min read
Pacific AM bolsters North American equities offering with Feeley hire
People moves

Pacific AM bolsters North American equities offering with Feeley hire

Previously at Findlay Park

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 25 February 2026 • 1 min read
Rohan Stewart joins BNY Investments as Michael Beveridge retires
People moves

Rohan Stewart joins BNY Investments as Michael Beveridge retires

Head of UK intermediary distribution

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 24 February 2026 • 1 min read
Trustpilot