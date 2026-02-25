TT International's head of EM debt Jean-Charles Sambor to speak at Funds to Watch Asia

Jean-Charles will present a session at both the Singapore and Hong Kong events titled 'Blind spots, flows, and opportunity: Decoding EM debt in a new macro regime'.

He will discuss how today's shifting macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop is reshaping opportunities across emerging market debt. The presentation will explore how blind spots in hard-currency markets and flow dynamics and market structure in local markets can uncover value overlooked by traditional EM debt frameworks - illustrating how TT's differentiated process identifies non-consensus opportunities in a rapidly evolving landscape.

View the event website here for full information, and to register.

We are also delighted to announce the following speaker line-ups for each event:

SINGAPORE - 3 MARCH:

Keynote: Power, policy and the new rules of capital: Making sense of a new era

Priyanka Kishore, Founder and Principal Economist, Asia Decoded

Gregg Guerin, Senior Product Specialist, First Trust

Marcin Lewczuk, Co-Portfolio Manager, GIB Asset Management

Jean-Charles Sambor, Head of Emerging Markets Debt, TT International

HONG KONG - 5 MARCH:

Keynote: Navigating a new world order - Achieving investable resilience against all odds

Professor Louis Cheng, Dr S H Ho Professor of Banking and Finance, and Associate Dean (Research), School of Business, Director of Research Centre for ESG The Hang Seng University of Hong Kong

Lina Lim, Regional and Hong Kong Head of Discretionary and Funds, Asia Pacific, Wealth and Premier Solutions, HSBC

Sheethal Dalpathraj, Head of Investment Specialists, Citi Wealth

Jack Siu, Head of Discretionary Portfolio Management, Asia, Lombard Odier

YT Kum, Head of Managed Solutions Advisory, North Asia, UBP

Gregg Guerin, Senior Product Specialist, First Trust

Marcin Lewczuk, Co-Portfolio Manager, GIB Asset Management

Jean-Charles Sambor, Head of Emerging Markets Debt, TT International

Funds to Watch has been a staple of the UK wealth management calendar for over a decade, delivering new ideas, unique fund discoveries, and high-level insights.

The Asia edition will provide an exclusive, invitation-only forum for 30–40 senior fund selectors, gatekeepers, and distributors from the wholesale and private wealth sector, representing banks, private banks, family offices, and wealth managers.

It will feature interactive sessions from a range of asset managers from boutiques to large global houses, as well as plenty of networking opportunities.