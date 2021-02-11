The team running EM debt portfolios at Eaton Vance has taken a unusually bullish stance on the asset class. Across all risk factors – EM FX, EM local rates, EM sovereign credit and EM corporate debt – the team has constructive views. A key reason here is the supportive macro environment for the asset class and the belief that this supportive environment will continue. On a one-year view, EM local-currency-denominated debt is the team’s top pick.