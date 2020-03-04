Singapore
The overlooked Chinese sector offering up attractive yields
Following a strong showing in 2019, we expect Asia's fixed income markets to benefit from supportive investor sentiment as underlying economic growth in the region stabilises in 2020.
The Asian investment opportunities resilient to a slowdown
Macroeconomic factors in Asia including the US-China trade war, Hong Kong’s political unrest and India tackling an economic slowdown, are likely to remain impediments to growth in 2020.
The headwinds and tailwinds for Asian assets
Stabilising economic and corporate earnings growth, improving macro stability and overall accommodative local macro policies have provided a positive anchor for Asia ex Japan assets in the face of elevated global and developed market growth, policy and...
Trade and sentiment: Brexit's impact on Asia
Brexit has reversed the traditional perception of risk. Asian equities used to be considered a risky asset class compared with UK and EU equities. With heightened political and economic uncertainty in Europe, Asian equities now look like a safer option....
Which Asian countries offer the best opportunities?
Toshihiko Takamoto, head of investment and senior portfolio manager of DIAM Singapore, takes a closer look at prospects for India, Malaysia and the Philippines.
Can Asian fixed income sustain its 'supercharged' growth?
Geoff Lunt, senior product specialist, Asian fixed income at HSBC Global Asset Management, explains why Asia's bond market is set to become more mainstream and no longer a niche option for investors