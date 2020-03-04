Singapore

The headwinds and tailwinds for Asian assets
Stabilising economic and corporate earnings growth, improving macro stability and overall accommodative local macro policies have provided a positive anchor for Asia ex Japan assets in the face of elevated global and developed market growth, policy and...

Trade and sentiment: Brexit's impact on Asia
Brexit has reversed the traditional perception of risk. Asian equities used to be considered a risky asset class compared with UK and EU equities. With heightened political and economic uncertainty in Europe, Asian equities now look like a safer option....