Hong Kong
Can China's national tech champions continue to grow?
For many years now, Chinese internet companies have been producing notable earnings expansion on the back of consumption-led growth in China.
The opportunity in emerging market risk
As we think about 2020, the biggest concern in emerging markets (EM) revolves around the contagion risks linked to US-China trade negotiations and possible knock-on effects of a divisive US election year.
Robeco boosts trends and thematic team with portfolio manager appointments
Plans to expand team’s research resources
Investment managers must be unusually attentive to politics
A return to safe-haven stocks
NCI seeks to bolster UK's reputation in Asia Pacific with proposal for new fund structure
Fund brand would compete with UCITS and AIFs
The Wuhan coronavirus: Potential US stockmarket impacts
Equities sold off aggressively during 2003 SARS outbreak
IW's 25th anniversary: Where are the rising stars of 1995 now?
Most successful managers take a trip down memory lane
EM 2020 outlook: 'Impulsive' Trump and other macro woes to persist
But growth and sentiment set to improve
Equities Outlook 2020: UK stockmarket will become harder to ignore
But opportunity to be found outside of the traditional
Why the Chinese A-share market is a good hunting ground for investors
Significant discounts emerging
Can central banks keep fending off a global downturn?
The world’s economies are at different stages in the business cycle.
Janus Henderson: 'Marked' dividend growth slowdown underway
According to latest Global Dividend Index report
TEMIT's Sehgal pins hopes on improved EM earnings to narrow trailing NAV discount
Early year pessimism 'not come to fruition'
Why China will weather the trade war
Country's growth story remains intact
Rathbones' Coombs takes risk to lowest level in Strategic Growth
Manager cites liquidity risk for changes
M&G hires seven-strong Asia Pacific equities team; Du Preez steps down
New posts in London, Singapore and Hong Kong
GAM adds manager to Hong Kong-based EM equities team
Joining from MNP Advisers
Aberdeen Standard Investments expands China team with four hires
Joining Shanghai and Hong Kong offices
FCA opens up access to Hong Kong funds
Signs MoU with SFC
How will China's equity market expansion impact portfolios?
For equity investors seeking substantial access to the Chinese market, 2018 brought welcome news.
OMGI's Asian equities head Crabb departs; Global equities team to run funds
Crabb joined in 2014
Global market sell-off gathers pace after US slide
Fears over aggressive rate hikes
First State Stewart Asia on China and why it has $2bn invested in A-shares
Clampdown has prompted stock market bounce