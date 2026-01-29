UK dividends end 2025 on a positive foot while share buybacks surge

Buybacks hit £63.6bn

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

The fourth quarter of 2025 saw UK dividends jump to £14.3bn, a 1.3% rise on a headline basis and the only three-month period to see a headline increase in 2025.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Saba doubles Henderson Smaller Companies stake as activist continues to buy

Carmignac searches for 'selective' AI investments as founder stresses 'moral duty' to adopt tech

More on UK

UK dividends end 2025 on a positive foot while share buybacks surge
UK

UK dividends end 2025 on a positive foot while share buybacks surge

Buybacks hit £63.6bn

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 29 January 2026 • 2 min read
Yield hunters turn to UK mid-caps after dividends eclipsed FTSE 100 in 2025
UK

Yield hunters turn to UK mid-caps after dividends eclipsed FTSE 100 in 2025

'Fertile ground'

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 27 January 2026 • 3 min read
BoE warns rapid Fed rate cuts could put 'upward pressure' on UK inflation
UK

BoE warns rapid Fed rate cuts could put 'upward pressure' on UK inflation

Wage growth ‘not target-consistent’

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 26 January 2026 • 3 min read
Trustpilot