Friday Briefing: More Spring, less Statement

Friday Briefing

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 4 min read

Chancellor Rachel Reeves was back at the dispatch on Tuesday (3 March) - breaking with the tradition of delivering fiscal speeches and events following Prime Minister’s Questions on a Wednesday – to present the economic outlook from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Saba launches UK investment trust active ETF

Maven Capital Partners sets out leadership succession as Bill Nixon becomes chair

More on UK

Friday Briefing: More Spring, less Statement
UK

Friday Briefing: More Spring, less Statement

Friday Briefing

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 09 March 2026 • 4 min read
'Strong' UK university spin-out sector hampered by a lack of early-stage capital
UK

'Strong' UK university spin-out sector hampered by a lack of early-stage capital

Innovation ‘not always recognised’

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 05 March 2026 • 4 min read
Mike Bell: Energy price shock is not 2022 all over again
UK

Mike Bell: Energy price shock is not 2022 all over again

Unemployment a bigger concern

Mike Bell
clock 04 March 2026 • 4 min read
Trustpilot