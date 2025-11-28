CT UK High Income swings to premium as it bets on 'better than perceived' UK equities

Half-year performance update

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

The CT UK High Income trust has posted a positive half-year performance update to 30 September 2025, with net asset value (NAV) total return hitting 8.7% as the trust hailed the strength of the UK market.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Budget 25: Financial markets 'likely to stay uneasy' after Budget fails to address credibility concerns

Reeves pledges to not 'return back to austerity' in pre-Budget message

More on Investment Trusts

David Stevenson: Nothing matters more for investment trusts than results
Investment Trusts

David Stevenson: Nothing matters more for investment trusts than results

More to the story than discounts

David Stevenson
clock 28 November 2025 • 4 min read
Saba reopens campaign to replace Baillie Gifford Edinburgh Worldwide board
Investment Trusts

Saba reopens campaign to replace Baillie Gifford Edinburgh Worldwide board

Requisition letter to come soon

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 27 November 2025 • 4 min read
Saba Capital's Boaz Weinstein: 'I only wish I started sooner'
Investment Trusts

Saba Capital's Boaz Weinstein: 'I only wish I started sooner'

Admiration for the governance of some UK trusts

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 25 November 2025 • 8 min read
Trustpilot