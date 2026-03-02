Artemis takes investment management reins at Murray Income trust

Following strategic review

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Artemis Fund Managers has officially been appointed as investment manager of Murray Income trust (MUT), effective today (2 March), following a strategic review.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Hargreaves Lansdown expands VCT offering with six additions to its platform

Oil prices surge as US-Iran conflict intensifies

Trustpilot