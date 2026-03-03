Spring Statement 26: Forecasts 'already out of date' amid escalating conflict in the Middle East

Concerns over Middle East conflict

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

The economic projections that underpinned the Office for Budget Responsibility’s (OBR) forecasts for the Spring Statement today (3 March) are at risk of aging very quickly, according to economists, as conflict in the Middle East intensifies.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Hargreaves Lansdown expands VCT offering with six additions to its platform

Oil prices surge as US-Iran conflict intensifies

More on Markets

Spring Statement 26: Forecasts 'already out of date' amid escalating conflict in the Middle East
Markets

Spring Statement 26: Forecasts 'already out of date' amid escalating conflict in the Middle East

Concerns over Middle East conflict

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 03 March 2026 • 2 min read
Market Movers blog: US markets and defence stocks fall following oil price surge
Markets

Market Movers blog: US markets and defence stocks fall following oil price surge

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 03 March 2026 • 1 min read
Oil prices surge as US-Iran conflict intensifies
Markets

Oil prices surge as US-Iran conflict intensifies

Investors in 'risk off' mode

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 02 March 2026 • 2 min read
Trustpilot