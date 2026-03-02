Home REIT to sell majority of portfolio to Patron Capital for £123m

706 properties

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

The board of Home REIT has exchanged on the disposal of 706 portfolio properties, comprising the majority of its assets, to Patron Capital for a total of £123m.

