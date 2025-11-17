HICL Infrastructure and The Renewables Infrastructure Group trusts to merge

Net assets in excess of £5.3bn

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

The boards of the HICL Infrastructure (HICL) and The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG) trusts have agreed to combine the two trusts to form what will become the UK's largest listed infrastructure investment company.

