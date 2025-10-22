10,000 Interns Foundation hits landmark 10,000th paid internship

‘A powerful message of belonging’

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

The 10,000 Interns Foundation is set to mark its 10,000th paid internship with a gathering of its alumni, including current interns, for an event at Emirates Stadium on Thursday (23 October).

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Aberdeen AUMA jumps to £542.4bn in Q3 as ii continues strong momentum

UK CPI steady at 3.8% for third month in a row in 'positive surprise' for markets

More on Diversity

The Big Interview: Tatton IM's CEO Lothar Mentel on diversity, low fees and empowering advisers
Diversity

The Big Interview: Tatton IM's CEO Lothar Mentel on diversity, low fees and empowering advisers

Stewardship remains vital

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 08 October 2025 • 6 min read
The Diversity Project bolsters board with three additional members
Diversity

The Diversity Project bolsters board with three additional members

Mitesh Sheth, Stuart White and Natalie Gill

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 02 October 2025 • 1 min read
Investment Week reveals finalists for Women in Investment Awards 2025
Diversity

Investment Week reveals finalists for Women in Investment Awards 2025

Awards ceremony on 26 November

Katrina Lloyd
Katrina Lloyd
clock 16 September 2025 • 8 min read
Trustpilot