IWD 26: Diversity Project's Helena Morrissey: Let the Epstein scandal be a lesson to all in financial services

End to misconduct and cover ups

clock • 4 min read

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey spoke for many recently when asked for his reaction to the Epstein files.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Diversity

IWD 26: Speaking With Images' Jenny Segal: Women in investment are guilty until proven innocent
Diversity

IWD 26: Speaking With Images' Jenny Segal: Women in investment are guilty until proven innocent

‘Equality being eroded from within’

Jenny Segal
clock 05 March 2026 • 4 min read
More women investing in 2025 but gender gap increases
Diversity

More women investing in 2025 but gender gap increases

Widened by 9%

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 04 March 2026 • 2 min read
Investment Week opens nominations for 10th anniversary Women in Investment Awards 2026
Diversity

Investment Week opens nominations for 10th anniversary Women in Investment Awards 2026

Nominations close on 27 March

Investment Week
clock 25 February 2026 • 2 min read
Trustpilot