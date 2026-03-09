FE Investments deputy CIO Charles Younes to depart

After 14 years

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

FE Investments’ deputy chief investment officer Charles Younes will leave the firm, he revealed in a LinkedIn post.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Edinburgh Worldwide board seeks to end Saba impasse with 100% tender offer

Nearly two-thirds of UK investors do not know what fees they are paying

More on People moves

Standard Life appoints Nuwan Goonetilleke to senior interim positions
People moves

Standard Life appoints Nuwan Goonetilleke to senior interim positions

Search for permanent hire underway

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 10 March 2026 • 1 min read
FE Investments deputy CIO Charles Younes to depart
People moves

FE Investments deputy CIO Charles Younes to depart

After 14 years

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 09 March 2026 • 1 min read
Zennor AM appoints ex-Baillie Gifford senior director as first CEO
People moves

Zennor AM appoints ex-Baillie Gifford senior director as first CEO

Tatjana Evans-MacLeod

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 09 March 2026 • 2 min read
Trustpilot