Revolut mulls $75bn London and New York dual listing - reports

Boost to London markets

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

British neobank Revolut has been considering a dual listing on both the London and New York stock markets in a major boon to the UK’s capital markets.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Rachel Reeves: Labour remains 'unequivocal in our commitment to economic responsibility'

BoE confident UK gilt market withstood post-'Liberation Day' turbulence

More on Markets

Market Movers blog: UK gilts hold steady following Reeves party conference speech
Markets

Market Movers blog: UK gilts hold steady following Reeves party conference speech

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 29 September 2025 • 1 min read
Revolut mulls $75bn London and New York dual listing - reports
Markets

Revolut mulls $75bn London and New York dual listing - reports

Boost to London markets

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 29 September 2025 • 1 min read
Smarttech247 mulls AIM delisting due to 'significant undervaluation'
Markets

Smarttech247 mulls AIM delisting due to 'significant undervaluation'

Subject to shareholder approval

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 26 September 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot