Benchmark's Gillian Hepburn joins Vanguard to lead adviser proposition

Schroders and Benchmark veteran

Jenna Brown
clock • 1 min read

Gillian Hepburn is to join Vanguard as its head of adviser solutions in the UK.

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown

Deputy Editor

