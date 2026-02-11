Leaked Budget document viewed almost 25,000 times ahead of speech

OBR chair Richard Hughes quit as a result

Jenna Brown
clock • 2 min read

A key Budget document was viewed almost 25,000 times before chancellor Rachel Reeves began her speech on November 26, after it was accidentally leaked online, a report revealed.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Jenna Brown
Author spotlight

Jenna Brown

Deputy Editor

View profile
More from Jenna Brown

Tavistock shareholders updated on Titan litigation after counterclaims expanded

IG launches investment platform fee 'Fat Cat index'

More on Economics

Climate change considerations 'now the norm' at Bank of England
Economics

Climate change considerations 'now the norm' at Bank of England

James Talbot speech

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 11 February 2026 • 2 min read
Leaked Budget document viewed almost 25,000 times ahead of speech
Economics

Leaked Budget document viewed almost 25,000 times ahead of speech

OBR chair Richard Hughes quit as a result

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 11 February 2026 • 2 min read
BoE's Andrew Bailey: World economy 'remarkably resilient' amid uncertainty
Economics

BoE's Andrew Bailey: World economy 'remarkably resilient' amid uncertainty

Markets now 'cautious'

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 09 February 2026 • 1 min read
Trustpilot