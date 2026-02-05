Tavistock shareholders updated on Titan litigation after counterclaims expanded

MPS-related court battle

Jenna Brown
clock • 2 min read

Tavistock has updated shareholders on the latest developments in its legal wrangle with Titan, which centres on the firms’ ten-year strategic partnership agreement.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Jenna Brown
Author spotlight

Jenna Brown

Deputy Editor

View profile
More from Jenna Brown

IG launches investment platform fee 'Fat Cat index'

7IM promotes Ben Kumar to senior strategy role

More on Regulation

Morningstar expands Star Ratings service to UK managed portfolios
Regulation

Morningstar expands Star Ratings service to UK managed portfolios

Ability to independently benchmark portfolios

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 05 February 2026 • 1 min read
FE fundinfo's Helen Slater: Absence of CCI template makes ambitions difficult to meet
Regulation

FE fundinfo's Helen Slater: Absence of CCI template makes ambitions difficult to meet

Clash with Consumer Duty objectives

Helen Slater
clock 05 February 2026 • 4 min read
Treasury yet to start search for next OBR head
Regulation

Treasury yet to start search for next OBR head

Search 'in the months ahead'

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 04 February 2026 • 1 min read
Trustpilot