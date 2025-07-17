Pair arrested on suspicion of money laundering as FCA seizes seven crypto ATMs

Two individuals have been arrested on suspicion of money laundering and running an illegal cryptoasset exchange, after the Financial Conduct Authority and the Metropolitan Police searched four premises across southwest London.
Seven crypto ATMs have been seized and two suspects were interviewed under caution before being released under investigation while enquiries continue. Bitcoin surges past $120k mark with ETF boost According to the FCA, it is illegal to operate a cryptoasset exchange or crypto ATM within the UK without registering it with the regulator. It is also a criminal offence to fail to comply with money laundering regulations. Therese Chambers, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said: "If you are operating a crypto ATM or exchange illegally, then you shou...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes