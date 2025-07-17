UK and Germany to unveil 'landmark' agreement to boost defence exports

Billions of pounds in exports

Linus Uhlig
2 min read

The UK and Germany are set to partner on an agreement to boost UK defence production in a collaboration that Downing Street said will “lead to billions of pounds of additional defence exports in the coming years”.

In his first visit to the UK since becoming German chancellor earlier this year, Friedrich Merz and Prime Minister Keir Starmer will talk through the two country's cooperation on defence.  UK, France and Germany urge increased defence spending on eve of Hague NATO summit "Deepening our security and defence cooperation is also high on the agenda, with the leaders set to discuss their strong shared support for Ukraine," Downing Street said.  The defence pact will build on the Trinity House Agreement on Defence signed in October and see Merz and Starmer reveal plans to bolster UK defe...

More on UK

