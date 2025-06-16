Pacific AM snaps up Viewforth team

Founder of Viewforth joining too

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

London-based Pacific Asset Management has absorbed Viewforth Investment Partners into the company, Investment Week has learned.

As part of the arrangement, Pacific will become the investment manager of Viewforth's existing Cayman fund, which will be renamed. The fund has generated outperformance of 3.9% on an annualised basis against the STOXX Europe 600 Index. Concerns about UK inflation see tepid decline in May It will continue to be managed by Richard Black, founder of Viewforth, who is joining Pacific with his partners, Edward Wotherspoon and James Ferguson. Matthew Lamb, CEO, Pacific Asset Management, said: "We have always understood that managing a truly craft investment portfolio requires total focus...

