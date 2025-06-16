NextEnergy Solar's persistent discount 'frustrating' despite measures taken to boost returns

In its full year results today (16 June), NESF's discount averaged at around 27% throughout the last 12 months, according to Paul Le Page, interim chair of the trust, who added that "this year has not been easy for NESF, our shareholders, and the wider investment company sector". NextEnergy Solar sees discount widen as chair steps down However, Le Page said: "We are pleased to see the start of a recovery since the company's discount hit an all-time high in January 2025". According to data from the Association of Investment Companies, NESF's shares were trading at 25% discount to it...