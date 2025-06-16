NextEnergy Solar's persistent discount 'frustrating' despite measures taken to boost returns

'This year has not been easy for NESF'

Sorin Dojan
clock • 1 min read

NextEnergy Solar fund CIO Ross Grier said it was frustrating to see the trust’s share price continuing to trade at a significant discount as the board is looking to drive value for shareholders.

In its full year results today (16 June), NESF's discount averaged at around 27% throughout the last 12 months, according to Paul Le Page, interim chair of the trust, who added that "this year has not been easy for NESF, our shareholders, and the wider investment company sector". NextEnergy Solar sees discount widen as chair steps down However, Le Page said: "We are pleased to see the start of a recovery since the company's discount hit an all-time high in January 2025". According to data from the Association of Investment Companies, NESF's shares were trading at 25% discount to it...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

Concerns about UK inflation see tepid decline in May

Nick Train's Finsbury Growth & Income steps up Burberry allocation to highest since February

More on Investment Trusts

NextEnergy Solar's persisting discount 'frustrating' despite measures taken to boost returns
Investment Trusts

NextEnergy Solar's persisting discount 'frustrating' despite measures taken to boost returns

'This year has not been easy for NESF'

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 16 June 2025 • 1 min read
Nick Train's Finsbury Growth & Income steps up Burberry allocation to highest since February
Investment Trusts

Nick Train's Finsbury Growth & Income steps up Burberry allocation to highest since February

After ‘brand execution crisis’

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 13 June 2025 • 2 min read
JGGI moves into 'unduly punished' stocks amid Trump's global trade war
Investment Trusts

JGGI moves into 'unduly punished' stocks amid Trump's global trade war

Uncertainty hitting 'all time highs'

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 10 June 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot