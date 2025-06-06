Unemployment rate steady as US adds 139,000 jobs in May

According to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics released today (6 June), the number of nonfarm payrolls came in above market expectations, with economists polled by Reuters expecting that to be 130,000. This was, however, down from April's revised figure of 147,000, and below the average monthly gain of 149,000 in the last 12 months. US GDP stumbles and falls 0.2% in first quarter The US healthcare sector added 62,000 jobs in May, exceeding the average monthly increase of 44,000 over the last year, while 48,000 roles were added in leisure and hospitality - more than d...