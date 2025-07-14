Friday Briefing: Not quite the week we were all expecting

I was envisioning more poster boards, a lot of all-caps social media posts and ideally some clarity around what exactly we would be dealing with on a policy front. The Big Question: What is your big investment call for H2? But it turns out we need not have worried so much because Trump changed the tariffs timeline again. And this time markets shrugged it off. The White House set out to finalise "90 deals in 90 days" from 2 April, but this soon looked unlikely due to the lack of trade agreements being made (think we are currently at two, officially) and the reality that the US' self...