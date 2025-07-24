UK dividends fall 1.4% in Q2 but defence and financials show underlying strength

Defence contractors and financials accounted for three quarters of UK dividend growth in the second quarter of 2025, according to Computershare's Dividend Monitor.
But overall, UK dividends fell 1.4% to £35.1bn in the second quarter of this year, with one-off special dividends halved to £2bn, taking the total headline figure lower. A stronger pound against the dollar also erased £934m from Q2 headline payouts. UK and Germany to unveil 'landmark' agreement to boost defence exports Mark Cleland, CEO of issuer services for UK, Channel Islands, Ireland and Africa at Computershare, said: "Overall, companies are cautious, tending not to announce significant increases in their dividends – indeed many have made cuts – and special dividends are in ste...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes