Trump confirms copper tariffs and punishes Brazil with 50% levies

US President Donald Trump has said the 50% tariffs on copper will come into effect on 1 August and placed 50% levies on Brazilian goods.
The two moves were confirmed on his social media on Wednesday (9 July) night. In a letter sent to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Trump said the levies came into force partly because of Brazil's "insidious attacks on free elections, and the fundamental free speech rights of Americans". Trump's 50% tariff threat sends copper prices to record highs The letter also referenced "the way that Brazil has treated former President [Jair] Bolsonaro" who is facing prosecution over allegations that he contributed to a plot to overturn the 2022 election. In addition to Br...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes