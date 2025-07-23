CoinShares AM becomes first firm in continental Europe to receive MiCA authorisation

CoinShares Asset Management has received authorisation under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), making it the first continental European regulated asset manager to hit this milestone.
CoinShares AM is the French subsidiary of CoinShares International. The latest authorisation brings the total number of licences owned by CoinShares to three, along with the AIFM and MiFID. According to CoinShares, this is the "first major European asset manager to combine MiCA, MiFID, and AIFM authorisations - creating new investment possibilities across [the] €33trn European asset management market". FCA to withdraw ban on crypto ETNs to boost UK growth MiCA requires firms to obtain licenses for cryptoasset activities and enhances traceability for combating tax evasion and money ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes