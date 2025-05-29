US GDP stumbles and falls 0.2% in first quarter

Real GDP in the US dropped 0.2% in Q1 2025, according to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).
This was attributed to a rise in imports and a decrease in government spending. However, the GDP decline was offset partially by "increases in investment, consumer spending and exports", the US government agency said. Home REIT expects full sale of assets to be completed in Q3 2025 Estimates were also nudged up by 0.1 percentage points due to an "upward revision to investment that was partly offset by a downward revision to consumer spending". In Q4 2024, US real GDP rose by 2.4%. Elsewhere in BEA's report, real gross domestic income (GDI) decreased 0.2% in the first quarter, co...
