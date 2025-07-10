Over £900m lost in UK finance and insurance private investment in 2024

This amounts to a loss of £913.7m, according to money.co.uk, from £3.41bn in 2023 to £2.49bn in 2024. British Business Bank to spend £500m backing underrepresented entrepreneurs Finance and insurance recorded the fourth largest percentage decrease among all UK sectors, beaten by consumer goods and services (30.5% decrease), energy and environment (48.6%) and agriculture (93.2%). The best performer was ICT, which saw an increase of nearly £6.5bn, or a spike of 156.7% However, the financial services sector did see the largest investment through government EIS and SEIS investment i...