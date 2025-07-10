Over £900m lost in UK finance and insurance private investment in 2024

Private investment in the UK finance and insurance sector dropped by 26.8% in 2024.
This amounts to a loss of £913.7m, according to money.co.uk, from £3.41bn in 2023 to £2.49bn in 2024. British Business Bank to spend £500m backing underrepresented entrepreneurs Finance and insurance recorded the fourth largest percentage decrease among all UK sectors, beaten by consumer goods and services (30.5% decrease), energy and environment (48.6%) and agriculture (93.2%). The best performer was ICT, which saw an increase of nearly £6.5bn, or a spike of 156.7% However, the financial services sector did see the largest investment through government EIS and SEIS investment i...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes