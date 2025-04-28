UK dividends fall 4.6% in Q1 amid cuts and lower one-off payments

Dividends paid out by UK companies fell to £14bn in the first quarter of 2025 due to lower one-off special dividends and a swathe of large cuts from companies.
This represented a 4.6% decline on a headline basis, according to Computershare's latest UK Dividend Monitor. Despite this decline, the underlying total of £13.6bn was equivalent to just a 0.2% fall year-on-year, with the report noting that "both the headline and underlying change were better than expectations". Dividends at US companies reach over $650bn as global payouts hit all-time records Although US President Donald Trump's trade war caused the global and UK economic outlook to deteriorate "dramatically", Computershare noted that the impact of tariffs on dividends will take...
