UK-US trade deal 'done' as Trump drops papers at G7 summit

The countries agreed a deal back in early May, which lowered the tariff on UK car exports to the US and removed tariffs on aluminium and steel exports. US-UK deal an 'opportunity' for both nations but fails to quell questions and concerns All other commodities will remain subject to the blanket 10% levy on exports Trump imposed on the world back on 2 April. The UK remains the only country to have secured an agreement with the US since Trump launched his sweeping ‘Liberation Day' tariffs in April. These were paused for 90 days to allow for negotiations, a break that expires in three...