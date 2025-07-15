Ninety One's shares jump after positive Q1 AUM update

The firm's AUM hit £139.7bn on 30 June 2025, up from £128.6bn posted at the end of June last year, according to a trading update issued today (15 July). Sanlam UK asset management business to fully transfer to Ninety One The past three months alone saw its AUM swell by around £9bn, as its AUM hit £130.8bn on 31 March. A major chunk of this came via the £1.9bn from the transfer of Sanlam Investments (SI) UK's active asset management business to Ninety One UK, which took place in June. The UK component of the transaction, which also involved the appointment of Ninety One as the...